Automobiles are seen passing a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Residents hold umbrellas as they wait to cross a street during heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People wade through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Residents ride on a vehicle at a flooded area in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A food deliveryman wades through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People are reflected on the wet floor of an underpass on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tourists hold umbrellas as they stand in front of the Tiananmen Gate and a giant portrait of Chinese late Chairman Mao Zedong on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tourists brace themselves against the rain as they cross the tunnel through the Tiananmen Gate on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A paramilitary police officer stands in front of a giant portrait of Chinese late Chairman Mao Zedong on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wait outside the ticket office at Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue vehicles drain water out from a flooded tunnel next to the Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A flooded tunnel next to the Beijing West Railway Station is seen during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People walk in a flooded underpass during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People walk out of a flooded subway station in Tianjin, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Persistent heavy rain on Wednesday caused widespread disruption in the Chinese capital, Beijing, forcing the delay and cancellation of hundreds of flights and the closure of some subway stations.

Beijing's steamy summer months are often marked by dramatic rainstorms, one of which in 2012 killed 37 people.

At a meeting of the top government body, the Politburo standing committee, President Xi Jinping urged officials to be prepared for rescue work and flood control efforts as China is in its flood season, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The Beijing city government issued an orange alert, the second highest in China's four-tier warning system, over the rain, and warned it could continue overnight, with a total of 100 mm (3.9 inches) of rain expected in some areas.

More than 200 flights were canceled at Beijing's main international airport, and a handful of subway stations shut, the government said.

Pictures on social media showed cars making their way slowly through flooded streets in parts of the city.

Some high speed rail services were also delayed, the rail authority said.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Large parts of central and eastern China have been inundated with rain this summer, killing more than 200 people.

Since Monday, 13 people have been killed and 62 have gone missing amid rains in north and northwest China, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)