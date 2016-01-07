Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING The new yuan midpoint pricing mechanism launched in August has achieved the anticipated result and the midpoint will be more market-oriented in the future, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said on Thursday.
China will keep the yuan basically stable against a basket of currencies, the official foreign exchange market operator said in a statement published on its website.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.