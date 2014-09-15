PARIS Bank of China (601988.SS) was appointed on Monday as a yuan clearing service in Paris and two French groups were awarded licenses enabling them to invest in China's mainland securities, in moves to expand yuan markets.

Competition is fierce among Europe's major financial centers to trade in China's currency, the yuan, officially known as the renminbi (RMB), with Paris battling the likes of Frankfurt and London to capitalize on China's growing financial clout.

Coinciding with a visit to Paris by Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai, France announced that BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), and Carmignac had become the first French firms to obtain authorization to invest in China's mainland securities market via a RQFII license.

Launched in 2011, the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme allows financial institutions to use offshore yuan to invest in mainland stock, bond and money market instruments. It is one of the very few channels through which foreigners can tap these markets.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said he thought further authorizations would follow and Ma said the amounts French investors could plough into China via the RQFII might be raised.

"We would be happy to see, if needed, if we could increase France's 80-billion yuan quota," Ma said, speaking through an interpreter.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners will now apply for an investment quota, according to a "normal process set by the Chinese authorities", a spokeswoman said.

The bank has been investing in China using the dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) license since 2004. Its QFII funds stood at $2.9 billion as of end-August.

In another move by Beijing to expand the offshore yuan market, China's central bank said earlier on Monday that it had appointed Bank of China, the country's main foreign exchange lender, as the yuan clearing service bank in Paris.

NUCLEAR TIES

The Paris-based Euronext (ENX.PA) exchange said Bank of China had issued an offshore bond in July, worth some RMB 2 billion, which was listed via a private placement.

"The aim of the bond listing is to support business and financial development of euro zone companies active in China," Euronext said in a statement on Monday, adding the issue was oversubscribed 3.65 times.

In a sign of Europe's efforts to forge financial links with the world's second largest economy, Britain announced last week it would become the first Western government to issue an offshore renminbi bond.

China's Ma said that France and China would work to promote the international role of the euro and the Chinese currency. "Both parties consider that we need a more balanced and more diversified international monetary system," he said.

Ma also said the two nations had agreed to boost cooperation on nuclear, combustion fuel and uranium mining operations.

France was one of the earliest investors in China's nuclear industry 30 years ago. French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) built the Daya Bay nuclear power plant in southern China, whose two nuclear reactors are based on a French design and started operations in 1993/94.

EDF is also a 30 percent partner in two Areva-designed EPR reactors being built in Taishan, southern China.

In March this year, Areva CEO Luc Oursel and China National Nuclear Corporation President Sun Qin signed a deal to increase cooperation on the treatment of used fuel and a recycling facility in China.

($1 = 6.1415 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Geert de Clerq in Paris and Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao in Beijing; Editing by Crispian Balmer)