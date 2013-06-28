An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI Chinese fund managers lowered their suggested exposure to stocks and bonds in June amid fears that a cash squeeze in the money market could weigh on economic growth, the latest Reuters fund poll showed on Friday.

The average recommended equity weighting in a fund portfolio fell to 83.5 percent in June, down slightly from 83.7 percent a month earlier, according to the monthly poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Money managers also slashed suggested bond holdings to 5.75 percent from 8.4 percent a month ago, while raising recommended cash holdings to 10.8 percent from 7.9 percent.

"If the liquidity shortage spreads to the real economy, lending rates will rise, thus increasing costs for companies and impacting their earnings," said one fund manager who declined to be identified.

Money market rates shot up to historic levels last week as the central bank refused to inject liquidity into the interbank money and cracked down on riskier lending, sparking fears of a credit crunch that roiled local and international markets.

It later moved to quell fears that the squeeze could spin out of control into a full-blown financial crisis, but made it clear that cash conditions were being tightened and lenders should improve money management and lending practices.

Investor sentiment was also hit after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled plans to gradually exit its monetary stimulus program, raising speculation money could flow back to developed economies from emerging markets, said another fund manager polled.

In terms of sector allocation, fund managers slashed their suggested exposures to financial stocks and recommended buying more consumer-related shares.

($1 = 6.2281 Chinese yuan)

