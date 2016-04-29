SHANGHAI Chinese fund managers cut their suggested equity exposure for a third consecutive month and halved their recommended bond allocations to a 16-month low, as increasing risks of default in the corporate bond market dampened investor confidence.

Eight fund managers, polled by Reuters, cut their suggested equity exposure for the next three months to a five-month low of 69.4 percent, from 71.3 percent a month ago.

They also halved their recommended corporate bond allocations to 6.3 percent from 12.5 percent last month, but suggested increasing cash holdings to 24.4 percent from 16.3 percent a month ago.

"If the (corporate) bond market crashes, there's no escaping for stocks. A liquidity crisis might occur if anything goes wrong - given that China's bond market is much bigger," said a fund manger in Shanghai.

He also pointed out a sudden booming in commodities futures markets caused a surge in inflation expectations, which might very well put further strains on the stock market.

The fund managers' suggested exposure to consumer stocks rose to the highest level since 2007, and they also raised their recommended weightings for metals as a result of spillover effect from the commodities market.

Seven fund managers forecast on average that the Shanghai Composite Index would be around 3,075 points three months from now, higher than the forecast made last month. Four fund managers expected the index would fall to 2,800 while five predicted it would exceed 3,200 points.

