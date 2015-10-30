An investor points at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI Chinese fund managers have raised suggested equity exposure for the coming three months, rebounding from a record low last month, after the U.S. held interest rates unchanged while China cut its rate, easing liquidity in the stock market and buoying investors' confidence, a monthly Reuters poll showed.

They bumped up their suggested equity allocations for the next three months to 68.1 percent from 65 percent in September, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week. The figure in September was the lowest since June 2007 when the poll was first conducted.

Meanwhile, the fund managers cut their suggested bond allocation for the coming three months to 13.8 percent from 15.6 percent a month ago, and reduced recommended cash weightings to 18.1 percent.

"The liquidity in stock market is ample," said a fund manager in South China. "Bond yields remain downward so stocks are more appealing."

China's central bank cut interest rates on Oct. 23 for the sixth time in less than a year, and it again lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to jump start growth in its stuttering economy.

Some fund managers, however, remained cautions about the uncertainties and high volatility of the stock and eyed on the possible currency fluctuation and capital outflows spurred by the U.S. rate hike in the near future, according to the poll.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but downplayed global economic headwinds and left the door open to tightening monetary policy at its next meeting in December.

($1 = 6.39 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by David Lin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)