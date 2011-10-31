SHANGHAI Chinese fund managers are suggesting higher exposure to stocks and bonds, betting the government will start to loosen the screws on monetary policy as inflationary pressure eases, the latest monthly Reuters fund poll shows.

The average suggested equity weighting over the next three months rose to 83.6 percent from last month's 82.8 percent, while the recommended bond exposure rose to 8.7 percent from 6.0 percent, according to the poll of nine China-based fund managers conducted last week.

Meanwhile, they slashed their suggested allocations to cash to 7.8 percent from 11.3 percent last month.

"Inflation is trending lower ... Meanwhile, there could be fine-tuning of monetary policy, which creates opportunities for the stock market," said one of the surveyed fund managers, who declined to be identified.

He added, however, that China's economy is cooling -- a trend that's unlikely to change any time soon, because the country is suffering from structural problems.

Another fund manager said: "Future risks and opportunities depend on whether leading economic indicators of China and the U.S. can continue to improve. Renewed signs of an economic slowdown would be a blow to the stock market."

China's inflation has been falling from its peak for the past two months. Although fighting inflation remains Beijing's priority, Premier Wen Jiabao said recently that the government would appropriately fine-tune policies in response to changes in the economic situation.

China's main stock index has rebounded about 6 percent during the past week, buoyed by signs of easing inflationary pressure and progress in solving the Euro zone debt crisis.

Fund managers polled think the rebound will continue, forecasting on average that the index will rise 9 percent to 2,675 points in the next three months.

On sector allocation, fund managers raised their suggested weightings of real estate stocks to 7.8 percent from 6.9 percent last month, while boosting the recommended allocation to energy stocks by 2 percentage points to 8.9 percent.

The suggested weighting for financial stocks was lowered to 17 percent from 19 percent a month earlier, reflecting investor caution after a surge in banking stocks that was triggered by an arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund buying more shares in the big state lenders.

($1 = 6.381 Chinese Yuan)

(Additional reporting by David Lin)