WASHINGTON, Sept 22 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that China is holding to its
decades-old strategy to steal American intellectual property,
in a pointed statement reflecting U.S. officials' growing
impatience with Beijing.
"They [China] have made possible systematic stealing of
intellectual property of American companies and have not been
very aggressive to put in place the basic protections for
property rights that every serious economy needs over time,"
Geithner told a forum in Washington.
"We're seeing China continue to be very, very aggressive in
a strategy they started several decades ago, which goes like
this: you want to sell to our country, we want you to come
produce here ... if you want to come produce here, you need to
transfer your technology to us," Geithner said.
Although unusually direct, Geithner's comments echo a common
refrain from U.S. officials and executives. The new U.S.
Ambassador to China, Gary Locke, who has assailed China in the
past for its trade practices, has put the defense of U.S.
intellectual property among his chief priorities.
China has said it would drop some of its "indigenous
innovation" rules that have riled foreign companies who say
access to government equipment and technology orders hinge on
their transferring patents and other intellectual property.
But business associations in China argue that enforcement of
Beijing's promises has been spotty, particularly at the local
government level, hampering foreign companies' access to a
market estimated to be worth as much as $1 trillion a year.
In an offshoot of Washington's dissatisfaction with
Beijing's trade policies, leaders in Washington have long argued
that China's yuan currency is undervalued, giving Chinese
companies a price advantage that costs U.S. jobs.
But the foreign business community in China -- concerned
about what they see as China becoming more closed toward foreign
investors in recent years -- has argued that the emphasis on
yuan revaluation distracts from the most serious issues
threatening U.S. business interests.
A coalition of 51 U.S. business groups sent a letter dated
Wednesday to senators considering a currency bill, urging them
to focus more on China's inadequate protection of intellectual
property and restrictions on market access.
"... unilateral legislation on this issue [yuan reform]
would be counterproductive not only to the goals related to
China's exchange rate that we all share, but also to our
nation's broader objectives of addressing the many and growing
challenges that we face in China," the groups said.
Piracy and counterfeiting of U.S. software and a wide range
of other intellectual property in China cost U.S. businesses
alone an estimated $48 billion and 2.1 million jobs in 2009, the
U.S. International Trade Commission has said.
The United States' trade deficit with China hit a record
$273 billion in 2010 and could top that this year.
In May, China was listed for the seventh year by the U.S.
Trade Representative's office as a country with one of the worst
records for preventing copyright theft.
