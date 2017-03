BEIJING German would be pleased if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) included China's yuan in the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) currency basket, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday in Beijing.

Germany would support a "very rapid" conclusion of the EU-China investment treaty, which would open the way for a feasibility study on free trade talks, Merkel said.

