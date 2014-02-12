MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for a complete halt to construction of new government buildings, training centers and hotels, throwing his weight behind a standing order that the authorities have had difficulty enforcing in recent months.
Li's call came during a meeting of China's State Council, or cabinet, and was part of broad efforts to curtail government spending, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
In July, the government ordered a five-year suspension of the construction of new official buildings. Results have been patchy, however, and in December the central government warned that the ban was not being enforced effectively.
In the face of public anger over graft and extravagance by some officials, China's new leadership over the past year has sought to curtail everything from bribery and gift-giving to lavish banquets and wasteful government expenditure.
Li also called for the number of people working in government to be restricted and said the money saved should be spent to improve the lives of ordinary people, Xinhua reported.
He pledged "complete transparency" regarding what are known as the "three public consumptions" by government - vehicle purchases and maintenance, overseas trips and official receptions.
"A strict accounting system should be enforced as a safety lock on public funds. Auditing and supervision should be imposed on all public funds, state-owned properties and state-owned resources," Xinhua quoted Li as saying.
Activists have also urged the government to require officials to publicly disclose their personal assets but officials' wealth is a highly sensitive issue and some of the most outspoken campaigners have been jailed or detained.
The websites of the New York Times and Bloomberg News were blocked in China following reports in 2012 on the wealth of the families of top Chinese leaders.
($1 = 6.0606 yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)
WASHINGTON An intruder carrying a backpack was arrested after scaling a fence around the White House and entering the grounds, the U.S. Secret Service said on Saturday, in the latest breach of security at the president's official residence.
March 11 Canadian Adam Hadwin has already broken 60 on the PGA Tour, and now he stands on the verge of his first victory after taking a four-stroke third-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday.