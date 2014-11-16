Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
BEIJING China will cut roughly 40 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) a year in taxes and fees as part of an effort to stimulate the slowing economy, the State Council said.
Starting January 2015, the government will scrap 42 administrative fees and 12 business registration fees, measures specifically tailored to relieve burdens on small businesses, according to the State Council, China's cabinet.
Businesses with monthly sales of less than 30,000 yuan will be exempt from five additional charges for the next three years, according to the State Council, which additionally said it would target pricing reforms to promote competition in the energy, transportation and environment sectors.
China's leaders have taken steps to steady growth levels as they confront mounting signs of a potentially sharp slowdown.
But calls for the government to ratchet up stimulus measures, including cutting interest rates, have intensified after official data showed third-quarter gross domestic product grew 7.3 percent, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.
New data has also showed a drop in bank lending and money supply growth this month.
Speaking on Saturday at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Brisbane, Australia, President Xi Jinping sought to reassure global investors that his country would maintain "strong, sustainable and balanced growth."
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.