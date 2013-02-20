Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
WASHINGTON The Obama administration has repeatedly taken up its concerns about Chinese cyber-theft at the highest levels of the Chinese government, including with Chinese military officials, the White House said on Tuesday.
The U.S. comment followed a report by a U.S. computer security company that said a secretive Chinese military unit is believed to be behind a series of hacking attacks, which prompted a strong denial by Beijing.
"I can tell you that we have repeatedly raised our concerns at the highest levels about cyber theft with senior Chinese officials including in the military and we will continue to do so," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. But he declined to comment specifically on the contents of the report.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.