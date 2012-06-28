BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp agreed with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant for 1.5 bln euros
* Company reached agreement with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant in Brazil for eur 1.5 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 28 United Technologies Corp said on Thursday it had put money aside to cover over $75 million in settlement payments required under an agreement with the U.S. government for past export control violations.
The company disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had set aside $55 million as of March 31, 2012.
In a statement, the company said it faced Justice Department penalties of $20.7 million.
It must also pay the State Department $55 million in penalties, of which $35 million will be paid in cash over four years. The remaining $20 million will be suspended and used for spending to continue improving export control procedures. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Company reached agreement with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant in Brazil for eur 1.5 billion.
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips Corp has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.