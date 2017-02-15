European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
SHANGHAI Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd 002692.SZ is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Recon, controlled by the business mogul who bought British soccer club Aston Villa last year, was in talks to buy Millennium Film, the studio behind "The Expendables".
Recon said the deal for a 51 percent stake in the U.S. studio would be carried out via wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary Sure Lead Holding Ltd, marking a further push by China to increase its presence in Hollywood.
"The target company is a independent film production company set up in the United States focused on film production, movie making and investment," Recon said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.
The firm's shares, which have been suspended since late January, will restart trading on Thursday, it added.
Two Chinese movie companies, Shanghai Film Group (SFG) and Huahua Media, said last month they would invest $1 billion in productions by Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) Paramount Pictures.
Reuters could not immediately reach Millennium Films for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by David Holmes)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.