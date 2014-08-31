BEIJING/HONG KONG China's parliament said on Sunday it will tightly control the nomination of candidates for a landmark election in Hong Kong in 2017, a move likely to trigger mass protests in the city's Central business district by disappointed democracy activists.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) said it had endorsed a framework to let only two or three candidates run in a 2017 vote for Hong Kong's next leader. All candidates must first obtain majority backing from a "nominating committee" likely to be stacked with Beijing loyalists.

The relatively tough decision by the NPC - China's final arbiter on the city's democratic affairs - makes it almost impossible for opposition democrats to get on the ballot.

Thousands of "Occupy Central" activists, who are demanding Beijing allow a real, free election, are threatening to blockade the city's business district in retaliation as part of a campaign of civil disobedience.

