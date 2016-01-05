Hot air balloons sparkle in sky between Britain and France
LONDON A fleet of colorful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.
HARBIN CITY, China - The 2016 Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on Tuesday, with large and intricate snow and ice sculptures on display.
This year's festival is themed "Pearl on the Crown of Ice and Snow".
The event draws visitors from all over China as well as from abroad to Harbin, one of the country's coldest places.
LONDON A fleet of colorful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.
NEW YORK More Americans 50 years and older are copying younger generations and eschewing marriage, opting instead to live with their partners, according to new research.