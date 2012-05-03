BEIJING May 3 China and the United States need to know how to trust each other, Chinese President Hu Jintao said on Thursday at the start of annual U.S.-China talks.

The Strategic and Economic Dialogue gets under way in Beijing as China and the United States attempt to resolve a thorny dispute involving the fate of blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng.

China has sharply criticised the actions of U.S. diplomats, who sheltered Chen in the U.S. embassy in Beijing. (Reporting by Andrew Quinn and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Don Durfee and Ken Wills)