NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - International advocacy group Human Rights Watch will ask Relativity Media to stop shooting its new Chinese co-production "21 and Over," and will urge moviegoers to boycott the film should it be produced, the organization confirmed on Sunday to TheWrap.

The film, the first announced under Relativity's new Chinese co-production venture, has already started shooting in Linyi, in China's Shangdong province. This has prompted criticism from human rights activists because of Relativity's relationship with the local government, known as one of China's most repressive jurisdictions.

Linyi is also home to Chen Guangcheng, a prominent civil rights activist who since 2005 has been subject to imprisonment and various forms of house arrest.

"Already picking Linyi as a film location is probably not a good idea, but signing a deal with a person who is directly responsible for one of the most egregious and cruel abuses of a human rights defender in China is really beyond the pale," said Nicholas Becquelin, senior researcher for Human Rights Watch's Asian division.

Relativity has declined to comment on the matter. However, the company did say that the comedy feature's production in the province has ended, so it remains to be seen what action Human Rights Watch can take. "21 and Over" is being directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, screenwriters of "The Hangover."

Chen, a blind, self-taught lawyer, has been subject to threats, beatings and other hostile acts, as have his relatives, his supporters, his lawyers and other connections.

Chinese activists, who have renewed their focus on Chen of late, have found fault with Relativity not just because it entered a relationship with the government of Linyi, but also because it made of point of lauding the city.

A Relativity press release issued Thursday (October 27) quoted the Party Secretary of Linyi and added, "We are very much looking forward to shooting in China, especially in a place as amazing as Linyi."

Becquelin said the conclusion of the production is irrelevant to the greater issue of Relativity's "disturbing" relationship with Linyi.

"The press release makes clear that this is not solely a matter of shooting one day," Becquelin said. "It presents it as building a partnership with the Linyi government and an investment. Our concern is business association with the Linyi government, not a particular shoot."

MORE VOICES RAISED IN PROTEST

Human Rights Watch is not the only group getting involved. Reggie Littlejohn, President of Women's Rights Without Frontiers, wrote on the group's website that "it is unconscionable for Relativity Media to make this film in Linyi. While Relativity Media is creating a 'wild epic misadventure,' about beer-drinking and debauchery, Chen Guangcheng is suffering unspeakable torment -- beaten, tortured, denied medical treatment and being slowly starved to death -- right under their noses."

A series of posts on Chinese micro-blogging service Sina Weibo have addressed the subject, circulating information for Relativity executives.

Charlie Custer, the editor-in-chief of ChinaGeeks, "a website about China," posed a letter he penned to Relativity, which ended as follows:

"Because maybe it's just my sense of humor, but holding an innocent blind man and his family in their house, beating and robbing well-intentioned net users trying to visit him, and then lying about it to the world does not sound like a great premise for a hilarious buddy comedy.

"And every day you're in Linyi shooting '21 and Over,' you're funding that, too, whether you want to be or not."

Relativity responded to Custer, asking him to attribute to them a "no comment."

It is unclear what any of these groups will ask for now that production has ended. But it likely will not stop them from trying to stir public sentiment, especially when the situation follows so soon after another Hollywood misstep concerning human rights: It was revealed that Hilary Swank and Jean-Claude Van Damme attended the October 5 birthday party of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of torture, abduction and murder. Swank subsequently apologized for her appearance at the event.

Chen's case has been well reported in the Western media, and he has become one of the most famous activists in all of China after the likes of Liu Xiaobo, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, and renowned artist Ai Weiwei.

Originally an advocate for the blind and disabled, Chen began to investigate the extreme tactics used to enforce China's "one child" policy, including forced abortions and sterilizations. As a result of his efforts to raise awareness of the issue, he was first placed under house arrest in 2005. Since then, he served four years in prison and was then placed under house arrest yet again. This house arrest entails constant surveillance of his activities and those of his close relatives.

Those who have attempted to visit Chen have been the victims of beatings and other forms of repression, as have lawyers attempting to represent them, Becquelin said.

Though Relativity may have been unaware of the situation in Linyi, this is indicative of the trouble Hollywood studios face in expanding into China. The country is fertile ground for film productions thanks to its low production costs, varied tableaus and lax regulatory policies.

In fact, the government's control over society facilitates productions, because it can prevent labor unrest and secure locations without risk of legal action.

HOT MARKET

Relativity announced its entrance into the Chinese film market back in August when it struck a deal with SkylLand Film and Television Cultural Development Ltd., a China-based entertainment production company.

That same month, Chinese media conglomerate DMG put together a $300 million film fund to co-finance high-profile mainstream movies for studios.

Lengedary Entertainment, through Lengedary East, announced plans for a $220.5 million investment in a filmmaking venture aimed at the Chinese market.

Yet while the Chinese market is undoubtedly lucrative, the country's stance on free speech also makes it a source of perpetual controversy.

From its state-controlled Xinhua news agency to its censorship of artists like Ai Weiwei, the country has developed a reputation for violating what many Westerners see as fundamental rights.

Companies must strike a delicate balance in dealing with China, and Human Rights Watch says that the tenor of their public statements and nature of the relationships are indicative of how the companies view the issue of human rights abuses.

"They are advertising this closer relationship as a matter of pride," Becquelin said. "It raises questions about ethical standards, corporate responsibility and about whether they have any moral horizon."

Relativity's press release says that "21 and Over" "will mark the first of many projects that Relativity plans to shoot and do post-production work on in China."

It has begun no other productions in China to date.