Chinese banknotes are seen at a vendor's cash box at a market in Beijing February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON China's policy response to a plunge in its stock market is unlikely to affect the International Monetary Fund's decision on whether to include the yuan currency in its special drawing rights basket of currencies, the international lender's chief said on Wednesday.

Commenting on Beijing's efforts to prop up stocks, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said: "Is that going to impact our assessment of the drawing rights basket? I don't think so."

"We will continue to do the work, and I don't think we’ll be undue derailed by some market variations that we've seen recently," she said in a news conference.

