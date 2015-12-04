SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said late on Thursday that another 10 Chinese companies have completed their preparations for initial public offerings and will determine issuance dates with stock exchanges.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has recently resumed IPOs - ending a hiatus imposed during the summer market rout - with a first batch of 10 companies having launched share sales this week.

The second batch of 10 listing candidates include Shenyang Toly Bread Co Ltd, Henan Thinker Automatic Equipment Co Ltd and Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

CSRC said last Friday that it would further simplify the IPO approval procedure and give more power to the market. [B9N0Z203V]

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)