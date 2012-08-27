An aerial shot of a vessel (R) from Japan's coast guard spraying water at a boat carrying Chinese activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea on August 15, 2012 is seen in this still image taken from video released in Tokyo on August 27, 2012. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard via Reuters TV/Handout

An aerial shot of vessels (in white) from Japan's coast guard surrounding a boat carrying Chinese activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea on August 15, 2012 is seen in this still image taken from video released in Tokyo on August 27, 2012. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard via Reuters TV/Handout

An aerial shot of two vessels from Japan's coast guard stopping a boat (C) carrying Chinese activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea on August 15, 2012 is seen in this still image taken from video released in Tokyo on August 27, 2012. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard via Reuters TV/Handout

An aerial shot of a vessel from Japan's coast guard (R) blocking the path of a boat carrying Chinese activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea on August 15, 2012 is seen in this still image taken from video released in Tokyo on August 27, 2012. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard via Reuters TV/Handout

TOKYO A man attacked the car carrying the Japanese ambassador in Beijing on Monday and ripped off the Japanese flag flying on the vehicle, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, amid escalating tensions that led to the biggest anti-Japan protests in years.

Kyodo, quoting Japanese embassy officials in Beijing, gave no further details of the attack, but said the ambassador, Uichiro Niwa, was unhurt. The report said the embassy had "filed a strong protest with the Chinese Foreign Ministry".

The attack comes after tensions over disputed islands known as Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan flared in mid-August, when the Japanese coast guard detained Chinese activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the island. Anti-Japanese demonstrations have taken place in Chinese cities over the past two weekends.

