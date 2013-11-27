A group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen from the city government of Tokyo's survey vessel in the East China Sea in this September 2, 2012 file photo. Picture taken September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Meyers/Files

BEIJING China's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had monitored the entire progress of two unarmed U.S. B-52 bombers that flew over disputed islands in the East China Sea on a training mission without informing Beijing.

The U.S. move was in defiance of China's declaration of a new airspace defence zone, and raised the stakes in a territorial standoff.

"The Chinese air force monitored the entire course and identified (them) in a timely way, ascertaining that they were U.S. aircraft," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The Chinese side has the ability to effectively manage and control the relevant airspace," it added.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Hui Li)