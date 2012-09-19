BEIJING China's commerce ministry called on Japan to take "complete responsibility" for any trade impact from a territorial dispute between Asia's two largest economies after tensions flared over a group of disputed islands.

China's call for Japan to take responsibility for any trade impact from the dispute over East China Sea islands claimed by both countries were made by commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang, at a news briefing.

Last week, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Jiang Zengwei said tensions between China and Japan are likely to harm trade ties between the two countries.

