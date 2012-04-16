LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron is likely to discuss the murder in China of British businessman Neil Heywood with visiting Chinese official Li Changchun on Tuesday, Cameron's spokeswoman said.

"It's likely to come up," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"He will welcome the investigation that's ongoing and look forward to seeing the outcome of that, but we are pleased to see it has started."

Propaganda chief Li is the first senior Chinese official to visit Britain since the announcement by Chinese authorities earlier this month that the wife of a former high-flying Communist Party chief of China's southwestern Chongqing city is suspected in the murder of Heywood.

The 41-year-old was found dead in a hotel room in the city last November.

(Stephen Addison)