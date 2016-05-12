George Gross, CFO of Shanghai Disney Resort, attends the opening ceremony of a Lego store, the company's largest retail store in the world, near the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A boy plays at a Lego store during its opening ceremony, the company's largest retail store in the world, near the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A lion dance performance is carried out during the opening ceremony for a Lego store, the company's largest retail store in the world, near the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI With a dragon, skyscrapers and other constructions made out of its colorful plastic bricks, toy maker Lego opened its largest store in Shanghai on Wednesday, seeking to entice children as well adults with its popular blocks.

The Danish company's latest retail store is spread over two floors and is based at the Shanghai Disney Resort, which will open next month.

Lego said in a statement the Chinese market was "one of the best performing markets in 2015".

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Shanghai; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)