BEIJING China's Sinopec Group, parent of Sinopec Corp (0386.HK), agreed on Monday to raise its stake in the $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to 25 percent and to buy an additional 3.3 million tonnes of gas a year from the project, companies said.

The deal is an extension from an agreement in April between Sinopec and Origin Energy, operator of the massive Australian gas project, under which Sinopec agreed to buy 4.3 million tonnes per year LNG for 20 years from 2015 and subscribe for a 15-percent equity interest in the Queensland-based project.

China, the world's top energy user keen to curb use of dirtier coal, will likely triple use of natural gas to about 300 billion cubic meters (bcm) by 2020 and nearly a third of that would be imported.

Chinese companies are operating four LNG receiving terminals by now on its east coast and have proposed more to be built in the coming years. And the country's economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, normally grants final approval after LNG resources are secured.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai)