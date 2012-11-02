SHANGHAI China's central bank will promote lending to small businesses by letting small and medium-sized financial institutions that meet loan growth requirements maintain relatively low reserve ratios, the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday, citing a vice governor of the bank.

Qualified institutions that meet requirements this year for growth in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises will be subject to relatively low required reserve ratios (RRRs), People's Bank of China Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

China's smaller financial institutions are already subject to less stringent RRR rules, and it was not clear from Pan's quoted comments whether the central bank would offer qualified institutions further reductions in those ratios, or penalize institutions with higher ratios if they did not boost lending.

Small and medium-sized banks' RRR is 2 percentage points less than that of their bigger rivals, while rural cooperative banks have a 5.5 percentage point lower ratio and rural credit unions' RRR is 6 percentage points lower.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Edmund Klamann)