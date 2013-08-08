COPENHAGEN Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck (LUN.CO) said authorities in China visited the company's subsidiary in Beijing over the summer, as part of a wider sector probe.

"We have also been contacted by the authorities over the summer as part of this wider investigation," a Lundbeck spokesman told Reuters.

"They have contacted us and asked for different types of information regarding our marketing practices," he said, adding the company was fully co-operating and had no reason to believe it had done anything wrong.

China is widening its investigations into bribery and over-pricing, which have so far centered on Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L).

