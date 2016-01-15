SHANGHAI The China Association for public companies (CAPCO), which is supervised by China's securities regulator, called on major shareholders of listed firms to work together to stabilize the stock market, official Securities Times reported on Friday.

The call from Yao Feng, CAPCO's executive chairman, comes as the number of China-listed companies so far this year whose major shareholders pledged not to reduce holdings in the near term has grown to at least 150.

Although all the companies said the pledges made by their controlling shareholders were voluntary, CAPCO's calls offer signs that the move could be orchestrated by the government.

Separately, official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday that some major insurers have been buying blue-chips over the past few days as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell below 3,000 points, a key psychological support level.

On Thursday, the SSEC threatened to breach August lows, hit during the depth of the summer crisis.

