Tight supply, higher prices weigh on U.S. home sales
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
Automaker General Motors (GM.N) said on Tuesday that China's 2-percent devaluation of the yuan would have a "limited and manageable" impact on its business.
GM said in a statement that its practice of building vehicles for the Chinese market in China with parts made locally would "mitigate the majority of the risk associated with the devaluation of the yuan."
"We continue to expect strong results in China will be sustained through the remainder of the year," GM said.
(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)
WASHINGTON U.S. securities regulators moved on Wednesday to modernize regulations that require stock and bond trades to settle within three business days, a step the industry has urged the government to take for years.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday she was reviewing Facebook's response to charges the U.S. social network provided misleading information during its bid for messaging service WhatsApp which may result in a hefty fine for the company.