GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
BEIJING China's central bank said on Wednesday that it will support stability in the stock market and guard against systemic and regional financial risks.
The People's Bank of China will provide sufficient liquidity to China Securities Finance Corp, the state-backed margin finance company, via various channels, the central bank said in a statement on its website.
The central bank will "closely watch" the movement of the stock market, it said.
China shares have plunged some 30 percent in three weeks despite a flurry of market stabilization measures. [.SS]
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Nikkei reported in a news alert on Wednesday.