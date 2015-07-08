BEIJING China's Securities Finance Corp, the state-backed margin finance company, will provide adequate liquidity for brokerages to help ease "panic sentiment" in the stock market, the country's securities regulator said on Wednesday.

There has been big increase in "irrational selling" of stocks, Deng Ge, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in remarks posted on its official weibo.

China regulator said China financial futures exchange will closely monitor trading conditions in stock index futures based on the CSI500 index to control risks.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)