100 Yuan notes are seen in this file illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING China's central bank plans to keep the yuan basically stable against a basket of currencies, and fluctuations of the Chinese currency against the U.S. dollar will increase, its chief economist Ma Jun said on Monday.

Ma's comments, posted on the central bank's website, come amid growing concerns over how Chinese policymakers manage the currency and stock markets after a significant yuan depreciation since the start of 2016.

"The renminbi will not show one-way moves against the dollar under the basket regime," said Ma, the People's Bank of China's chief economist. China's yuan currency is also known as the renminbi, which means the people's money.

"Establishing a relatively transparent, credible basket currency regime will help stabilize market expectations."

However, Ma added that the yuan will not be strictly pegged to a currency basket, though no details were given.

Earlier on Monday, China guided its yuan currency higher, and offshore it surged against the dollar, spurred by what traders called aggressive intervention by Beijing, although Chinese stocks tumbled again.

The central bank set the mid-point for the yuan at 6.5626 per dollar, firmer than Friday's fix and substantially stronger than the spot yuan's previous unofficial close of 6.5938. The yuan is allowed to stray no more than 2 percent either side of the mid-point.

China's markets have had a volatile start to the year, notably the weakening yuan and two days of stock exchange suspensions last week. Weak factory and service sector activity surveys also undermined confidence in the underlying economy.

Global markets will be watching closely for China's trade data on Wednesday, which are expected to show further declines in exports and imports, casting a pall over world trade flows.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao in Beijing and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Mike Collett-White)