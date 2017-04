(Front row, 3rd L to 2nd R) Second-placed Miss Russia Sofia Nikitchuk, winner Miss Spain Mireia Lalaguna Royo, third-placed Miss Indonesia Maria Harfanti, Miss Lebanon Valerie Abou Chacra and Miss Jamaica Sanneta Myrie hold hands as they celebrate during the Miss World 2015 pageant in Sanya, Hainan province, China, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Miss Spain Mireia Lalaguna Royo (C) receives the crown from 2014 winner Rolene Strauss of South Africa (rear), as she is flanked by second-placed Miss Russia Sofia Nikitchuk (L) and third-placed Miss Indonesia Maria Harfanti, during the Miss World 2015 pageant in Sanya, Hainan province, China, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Miss Spain was crowned Miss World 2015 on Saturday. Mireia Lalaguna Royo took the top prize in the 65th edition of the pageant held this year in Sanya, China.

The other 5 finalists were contestants from Russia, Lebanon, Indonesia and Jamaica

Royo takes over the crown from the 2014 winner Rolene Strauss of South Africa.