A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI China's central bank surveyed some banks on their demand for liquidity under its medium-term lending facility (MLF), two sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday.

The bank kept the rates on offer unchanged from the last operation in April, at 2.75 percent for three-month loans and 2.85 percent for six-month loans, sources said.

The medium-term lending facility is a supplementary lending facility sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity in the banking system.

Reuters could not reach the central bank for an immediate response.

