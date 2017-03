A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea arrive at a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING - North Korea girl pop group Moranbong band rehearsed at Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday ahead of their weekend shows in China.

The band was formed in 2012 by the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea's state news agency KCNA did not specify a detailed schedule for the band.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, said the trip would help strengthen ties between the two countries but said she didn't know where to get tickets.