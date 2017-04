Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a working dinner with heads of delegations for the Nuclear Security Summit at the White House in Washington March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEIJING All parties should avoid any words or acts that may further escalate tension on the Korean peninsula and do nothing that could affect other nations' security interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama.

The remarks, from a meeting on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit in Washington, were reported by China's official Xinhua news agency.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)