BEIJING A maritime court in the northern coastal city of Tianjin on Friday accepted a case of compensation claims from aquaculture farmers against the China unit of ConocoPhillips, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

More than 100 fishermen filed the lawsuit early this month in Tianjin against ConocoPhillips China, seeking 490 million yuan ($77.54 million) in compensation for dead clams they said were killed by a spill from an oilfield operated by ConocoPhillips, according to Xinhua.

ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the field, which is 51 percent owned by China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd.

A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said on December 16 that the company had found little evidence that the oil spill from Penglai 19-3 field had damaged the wider environment in Bohai Bay and submitted a revised overall development plan for the field to the central government.

($1 = 6.3192 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)