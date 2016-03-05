Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's .
BEIJING China budgeted a 2016 deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday in its work plan unveiled at the annual meeting of parliament.
The ministry said its 2016 national fiscal budget deficit will come in at 2.18 trillion yuan ($335.04 billion).
Financial markets were expecting the government to widen its expected deficit to 3-4 percent of GDP as it looks to spend more to support a slowing economy. The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio was budgeted at 2.3 percent in 2015.
The annual full meeting of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, is expected to draw around 3,000 delegates from all over China to pass bills, approve the budget and endorse personnel nominations. Topping the agenda will be a new five-year economic plan.
China had a wider fiscal deficit in 2015 than a year earlier as it jacked up spending to cushion an economic slowdown.
As activity slowed last year, government revenue grew by the smallest percentage in 27 years, the Finance Ministry has said.
Fiscal expenditure rose 15.8 percent in 2015 from 2014, while fiscal revenue grew 8.4 percent, leaving a deficit of 2.355 trillion yuan.
($1 = 6.5066 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Jake Spring and Judy Hua; Editing by Ed Davies)
AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.