Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING The cut in the credit ratings outlook on China and its financial institutions is a "misjudgment," Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), told reporters in Beijing on Saturday without identifying any rating agencies.
On March 2, Moody's reduced its outlook on Chinese government debt to "negative" from "stable", citing uncertainty over authorities' capacity to implement economic reforms, rising government debt and falling reserves.
It also lowered the outlook on 25 Chinese non-insurance financial institutions to negative from stable.
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.