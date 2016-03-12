Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission Shang Fulin attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING The cut in the credit ratings outlook on China and its financial institutions is a "misjudgment," Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), told reporters in Beijing on Saturday without identifying any rating agencies.

On March 2, Moody's reduced its outlook on Chinese government debt to "negative" from "stable", citing uncertainty over authorities' capacity to implement economic reforms, rising government debt and falling reserves.

It also lowered the outlook on 25 Chinese non-insurance financial institutions to negative from stable.

