Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's .
BEIJING China will increase military spending by 7.6 percent this year to 954.35 billion yuan ($146.67 billion), the government announced on Saturday.
Last year, defense spending was budgeted to rise 10.1 percent to 886.9 billion yuan.
On Friday, the spokeswoman for China's parliament said the 2016 rise would be about 7 to 8 percent.
($1 = 6.5066 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's .
AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.