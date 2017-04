China's Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks at a news conference following the closing ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING Disagreements among countries need to be resolved through peaceful, diplomatic means, and China needs a peaceful external environment to support its development, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Li made the comments at a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of parliament.

(Reporting by Jason Subler and Kevin Yao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)