Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's .
BEIJING China will scrap restrictions on foreign participation in some service sectors including building design and accounting and auditing, the government said as it unveiled a draft of its new five-year development plan at the annual meeting of parliament.
China will also allow more foreign investment into the banking, insurance, securities and elderly care sectors, the government said on Saturday.
China's 13th five-year plan is a blueprint for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020. The final version will be approved by the parliament in the next two weeks.
(Reporting by Jake Spring, Niu Shuping and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.