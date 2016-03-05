Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's .
BEIJING China's parliament, the National People's Congress, opened its annual session on Saturday.
Following are highlights from the government's five-year plan report.
FIVE-YEAR PLAN
- To target average annual GDP growth at or above 6.5 pct over next 5 years.
- To increase services' contribution to economic growth.
- To improve operation, management of forex reserves.
- To improve structure of home supplies, main stable operation of housing market.
- To add at least 50 million jobs in cities by 2020.
- To realize yuan convertibility on capital account in orderly manner.
- To allow more foreign investment into banking, insurance, securities, elderly care sectors.
- To scrap restrictions on foreign participation in services including building design, accounting and auditing.
- To complete second-phase strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) stockpiling by 2020, boost natural gas, refined fuel reserves.
- To cap energy consumption at 5 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent by 2020.
- To cut energy intensity by 15 pct, carbon intensity 18 pct by 2020.
(Reporting by Jake Spring, Niu Shuping and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Eric Meijer)
AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.