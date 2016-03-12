Liu Shiyu, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China must push forward with reforms on stock market listings by moving to a registration-based IPO system, Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.

The new head of China's top securities regulator, who was speaking on the sidelines of the country's annual parliamentary session, did not give a timeframe.

