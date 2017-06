China's Premier Li Keqiang arrives for a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday tensions on the Korean peninsula could lead to conflict and urged dialogue to help ease the situation.

China was committed to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, Li said at his annual news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

