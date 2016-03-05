Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's .
BEIJING China aims to lift more than 10 million rural residents out of poverty, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.
He also said China intends to increase its poverty alleviation funding by 43.4 percent.
China aims to build or upgrade 200,000 km (124,000 miles) of rural roads, and take measures to reduce excess food stockpiles, Li added.
(Reporting By Jake Spring and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)
SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's .
AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.