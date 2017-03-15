FILE PHOTO: 100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING China will continue to push yuan exchange rate regime reform and does not hope to use yuan depreciation to support exports, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

The yuan fell 6.5 percent against the dollar last year, with the central bank spending down foreign exchange reserves to prevent further weakening in the currency.

China's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover imports and foreign debt payments, Li said at his news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament, and added that normal use of foreign exchange by firms and individuals will be guaranteed.

Li also said the yuan will remain basically stable.

