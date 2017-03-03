EU approves German fund for managing radioactive waste
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Friday it had approved Germany's plan to create a public fund to deal with radioactive waste.
BEIJING China will shut down all pesticide producing plants that use volatile organic compounds during the winter heating season, the state planner said late on Friday, as China steps up its war on pollution.
The ban applies to 28 of China's most polluted cities.
Fertilizer and pesticide producers are allowed to run at their normal capacity during the spring planting season.
Chinese regions are allowed to sell fertilizer from commercial stocks to prevent rapid price rises, it said.
BEIJING A court in China on Friday jailed seven people for more than a year each for tampering with air quality monitoring equipment and falsifying data, the official Xinhua news agency said.
Native American tribes scored a legal victory in their long-fought case against the Dakota Access pipeline, but it is unclear whether a judge will actually stop oil from flowing, even temporarily, when the parties meet again next week.