PetroChina's logo is seen at its petrol station in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING China's biggest energy giant PetroChina aims to achieve sales of 150 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year, up from about 140 billion in 2016, state-run China Energy News said on Saturday.

The target reflects strong domestic demand for the cleaner fuel as demand for oil and consumption of electricity ease, it added.

The country's largest natural gas operator targeted sales of 180 cubic meters in natural gas sales each year by 2020, the newspaper said, citing an internal work meeting.

